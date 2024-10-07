Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Florida is preparing for its largest evacuation in seven years as the US state braces for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

The weather system, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Sunday, is forecast to make landfall in the US on Wednesday (9 October). The hurricane, which is currently sweeping east across the Gulf of Mexico, is predicted to hit the Tampa Bay area before travelling over Orlando.

Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management division, warned that residents should prepare for the "largest evacuation that we have seen most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma". He added: "I highly encourage you to evacuate."

Officials say they have learnt lessons from the chaotic scenes in 2017, and will have emergency fuel stations and charging points for electric vehicles along evacuation routes. Pinellas County, which includes the city of St Petersburg, is likely to issue mandatory evacuations for more than 500,000 people in the lowest-lying areas on today (Monday 7 October), officials told a news conference. Evacuations have already been ordered for six hospitals, 25 nursing homes and 44 assisted living facilities in the county.

Florida is preparing for its largest evacuation in seven years as the US state braces for the arrival of Hurricane Milton. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

As Storm Milton continues to intensify and approach Florida, Walt Disney World Resort has released a statement to assure guests that the resort is closely monitoring the storm's path. Although the storm is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and potentially impact central Florida by midweek, the resort remains operational for the time being.

The statement by Walt Disney World reads: "Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members."

Guests should be aware that conditions could change quickly depending on the storm's progress. Walt Disney World has already blocked theme park reservations for Wednesday 9 October signalling that precautionary measures are being taken ahead of the storm's potential impact.

The Foreign Office has not updated its travel advice for Brits travelling to Florida. However, if you are heading to the destination it is advised to keep checking the website and keep up to date with any new travel advice issued.