Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An urgent Greece travel warning has been issued with holidaymakers told to stay indoors for three days.

UK tourists have been warned by Greek authorities to remain vigilant as popular hotspots in Greece are bracing for extreme weather in the coming days. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will sweep across the nation with the extreme weather spreading westwards today (Monday 30 September), bringing with it powerful gusts.

These strong winds are set to persist into this afternoon, but according to the Express, by the early hours of Tuesday morning (1 October), conditions across the country are expected to improve. Areas popular with holidaymakers such as Crete, Kilkis and Thessaloniki are among the areas predicted to be hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authorities have issued safety advice for both locals and visitors, including staying indoors during heavy rainfall and steering clear of areas at risk of landslides or rock falls, particularly in mountainous regions like Samaria Gorge. Coastal areas could face significant disruption due to the strong winds.

An urgent Greece travel warning has been issued with holidaymakers told to stay indoors for three days. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ferries, boats and other water transport services may be delayed or cancelled, and flights could also be affected by the severe weather. The Greek Tourism Board is advising those travelling in the upcoming days to check with their accommodation providers and tour operators regarding any changes or disruptions to planned activities.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service, Greece's version of the Met Office, warns: "A change in the weather is predicted in our country on Sunday (29-09-2024) and until Monday (30-09-2024) with very strong winds, a noticeable drop in temperature and with strong rains and storms in places. Gusty northwesterly winds of intensity seven to eight and possibly temporary locally nine Beaufort will blow from midday on Sunday in the Ionian and western mainlands and from the afternoon in central Macedonia, the Sporades, eastern Thessaly, Sterea, Evia, the region of Kythira and Crete."

It added: “Heavy rains and storms will occur from the afternoon of Sunday (29-09-2024) until the early hours of Monday (30-09-2024) in the north-eastern parts of the country and more specifically in eastern Macedonia, Thrace and the north-east Aegean. A drop in temperature is expected on Sunday (29-09-2024) in Epirus, Macedonia and the Ionian Islands and on Monday (30-09-2024) throughout the country, which will be in the order of 6C to 8C. Indicatively, it is noted that the temperature on Monday will not exceed 22C in Thessaloniki and 25C in Athens."