Snow weather warnings: Is it still expected to snow in the UK and is it going to be cold today - latest Met Office forecast
A three day yellow snow warning has been issued for most of England over the weekend. The warning area covers all of Wales, southern Scotland, and almost all of England – barring parts of the southern and eastern coasts – and will be in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday.
Travel delays and power cuts are likely in the most affected areas of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, which could see anything between 5cm and 30cm of snow. An ice warning is also in place until 10am on Thursday, covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland.
The cold snap and snow warning comes as there are currently 124 flood warnings and alerts in place across England, Scotland and Wales. In England, there are currently 24 warnings and 70 less severe alerts in place. In Scotland there are 11 warnings and four alerts in place while in Wales there are four warnings 11 alerts in place.
Today (Thursday 2 January), the Met Office has warned people to look out for some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Today is expected to feel much colder than the last few days, the Met Office has said as the New Year brings in a “cold snap” across the country.
The forecasters said it will be a cold but mostly sunny day across the UK, with wintry showers expected for coasts exposed to the northerly breeze and North Sea. It will remain blustery in the north and east with lighter winds elsewhere.
A cold and frosty night will follow for all with icy stretches possible. Wintry showers will persist in the north and patchy freezing fog is possible in the west. On Friday (3 January), the Met Office says it will be cold again with plenty of winter sunshine on offer, especially in the south and east. Wintry showers affecting northern and western coasts, winds staying generally light.
The UK Health Security has changed its cold health alert, upgrading it to amber. It is in place until 8pm on Wednesday. UKSA temperature health alerts are put out when “adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population”.
