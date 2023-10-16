Storm Babet, the second named storm of the season, is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the UK later this week

After a cold snap brought plummeting temperatures to the UK, there's not much good news on the weather front with the second named storm of the season expected to hit the UK later this week.

Storm Babet has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring "impactful heavy rain" to many parts of the UK. It comes after Storm Agnes battered parts of the UK in late September, causing dangerous conditions in towns across the western coast.

This time, the heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit central and eastern part of Scotland. In these Scottish areas, including Perth and Dundee, have been given a yellow wind and rain warning from Thursday morning (18 October). There could be up to 150-200mm of rainfall in the worst-hit areas, with the warning lasting through until Saturday midday (21 October). Areas of Northern Ireland and northern England are also forecast to be hit by poor weather throughout the week.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”

David Morgan, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Storm Babet will bring heavy rain and high winds across Scotland from Wednesday evening, starting in the South West before moving across to the North East through Thursday and into the weekend. Impacts from surface water and rivers are likely, and with catchments saturated from recent heavy rain and flooding, we’re urging people to be prepared for potential flooding. There is also concern that surface water flooding may be exacerbated by debris blocking drainage, culverts, etc. as a result of the high winds.

