Storm Bert: Major incident declared in Wales as homes and cars submerged by flooding

A major incident has been declared in Wales as Storm Bert continues to cause carnage throughout the UK.

Prior to the weekend, the Met Office issued 16 different weather warnings, with heavy rain, winds and snow expected across the country. Today (November 24) Wales has seen cars and homes submerged by water, with one council even declaring a “major incident”.

Rising waters have been reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in north Wales. Videos and pictures being shared on social media show parts of Pontypridd underwater, with cars submerged and homeowners bailing out their properties next to the River Taff.

The Pontypridd Parkrun Facebook page said: “Our park has been flooded again - whilst we do not know the full extent of any damage yet, initial pictures do not look good.”

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said all the occupants were being assessed by ambulance services away from the scene “somewhere warm”.

In a post on social media, the service said: “Firefighters assisted occupants from a property … which was flooded with water and debris. The property has sustained substantial damage due to the force of the landslide.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council has sinced declared a major incident, with emergency services deployed to deal with the flooding.

Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, said: "I am deeply saddened to witness the devastation caused by last night's storm and the severe flooding across our communities. The flooding across areas in the Rhondda and Ogmore is unprecedented. I have never seen it on this scale before.

"My team and I are working tirelessly to support those impacted, and I want to assure everyone that the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, Bridgend County Borough Council and Dwr Cymru teams are doing everything in their power to respond to this crisis."

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

The Met Office warned Storm Bert is likely to cause “further heavy rain” and flooding for large parts of southern Wales until 1pm on Sunday, with a yellow rain warning in place.