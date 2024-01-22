Tornado warnings were in place overnight as Storm Isha brought wind gusts of up to 99mph to the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Isha has brought high winds to the UK and left destruction in its path. There were even warnings overnight that tornadoes could hit some areas.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) had issued warnings for tornadoes occurring in areas such as Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, the Isle of Man and parts of northern England. It would have been a sleepless night for some, with high speed winds picking up throughout the night.

Did a tornado hit UK last night?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

While there were tornado warnings overnight during the height of Storm Isha's destruction, there was perhaps one lucky escape for some - there were no recorded tornadoes overnight in the UK.

Despite there being no tornado hitting the UK, most of the country was subjected to brutal winds. In some places, gusts reached up to 99mph.

How common are tornadoes in the UK?

According to the Torro, the UK actually experiences on average around 36.5 tornadoes each year. Most recently, a tornado ripped through Greater Manchester, with 100 properties villages of Carrbrook and Millbrook near Stalybridge forced to evacuate.

However, Torro says the UK average may actually be higher, due to tornadoes only commonly being spotted and reported when there is damage to property. The highest concentration of tornado reports have come from the area stretching from the Wirral in the north-west of England to East Anglia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bristol, London, south-east England, north-west England, the West Midlands and the south coast of Wales also see higher-than-average tornado reports. Tornadoes in Northern Ireland and Scotland are much rarer but are not impossible.