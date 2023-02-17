Storm Otto has caused a number of train services to be suspended, with others likely to be delayed

Storm Otto is set to cause disruption across the UK as it moves across the country on Friday (17 Feb). The storm, the first to be named this winter , has been labelled Otto by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and is expected to cause issues for travellers.

Denmark is expected to bear the brunt of the storm on Friday afternoon, leading the Danes to name the system, which has now been adopted by the Met Office in line with the international storm-naming arrangements .

Otto is the first named storm to directly impact the UK this storm-naming season, which began in September.

This is everything you need to know.

What weather warnings are in place?

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

The detailed warning for Scotland explains that residents could expect:

Possibilities of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges being closed

Power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Waves whipped up by the wind of Storm Eleanor lash against the sea wall on January 03, 2018 in New Brighton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The warning for Scotland runs from 3am to 3pm Friday and the north-east England warning is from 5am to 2pm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Storm Otto will bring high winds and rain to the UK, with some northern parts of Scotland and the north-east of England likely to get the strongest gusts of wind, possibly in excess of 75mph. Warnings have been issued and could be updated as Storm Otto develops.

“There’s a chance of travel disruption and high-sided vehicles could be particularly prone to disrupted plans in this set-up.

“There’s associated rain with Storm Otto, with 40-50mm of rain likely to fall over parts of western Scotland.”

What are travel companies saying?

TransPennine Express has warned customers to check their route before they travel, adding that trains between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh will move at reduced speeds in response to the weather.

In a thread of tweets, Scotrail said on Twitter: “Due to the wet and windy weather caused by #StormOtto, we have had to implement an Emergency Timetable/Speed Restrictions for many areas across the country. For the latest service information please refer to our app or Journey Check , it has the same info that we do.

“Services across much of the country are likely to be delayed and may have to be cancelled/revised.”

A pedestrian struggles with her umbrella against the wind in Glasgow city centre on August 25, 2020, as Storm Francis brings rain and high winds to the UK. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

At 7:40am, the train company announced that ticket acceptance has been put in place with Stagecoach East and North:

Dundee - Arbroath - Dundee

Inverness - Wick, in both directions

Inverness - Aberdeen, both directions

It added that “these bus services may also be affected by the weather so check before you travel”.

The following services have also been suspended due to worsening weather conditions:

Aberdeen to Inverness

Inverness to Wick

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh

What is the forecast for the weekend?

The Met Office says that once Storm Otto has passed over the UK late on Friday, the outlook for the weekend is “largely unsettled, with a mix of cloud and rain likely on Saturday”. It adds that there’s a “chance of cool conditions overnight in Scotland on Saturday, which could increase the likelihood of ice forming for some”.

People struggle in the wind as they walk across Westminster Bridge, in central London, on February 18, 2022, as Storm Eunice brings high winds across the country. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)