Brits can expect an unusual ‘mini heat bomb’ to kick off November, with temperatures rising well above seasonal averages in some areas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Netweather.com, southeast England could see highs of 18°C by November 6, as warmer-than-expected conditions sweep across much of the south.

This toasty start includes temperatures between 16°C and 17°C across southern England and the Midlands, while Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will see slightly cooler, but still mild, conditions ranging from 13°C to 14°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Met Office is predicting a shift as the month progresses. Their long-range forecast for November 5 to November 14 anticipates that “high pressure is likely to dominate” across much of the UK, bringing “plenty of dry and settled weather” but with chilly nights and potential frost where skies clear. For the northern areas, unsettled conditions may bring rain and strong winds, particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Then, on November 15, temperatures are expected to plummet as parts of Scotland brace for a rare and intense bout of freezing rain. According to WXCharts, areas like Inverness, the Cairngorms, and Perth are likely to experience this unusual weather phenomenon, which the Met Office notes occurs under “quite specific” conditions, where rain freezes instantly upon contact with cold surfaces. Freezing rain poses significant risks, creating a glaze of ice on roads, vehicles, and buildings, and can lead to severe disruptions.

Brits can expect an unusual ‘mini heat bomb’ to kick off November, with temperatures rising well above seasonal averages in some areas. | Getty Images

Snow is also forecasted over parts of northern Scotland, including Ullapool, Dingwall, Dufftown, Brechin, and Edinburgh, while Northern Ireland is expected to see rain. This rare weather event could cause hazardous conditions, and the Met Office warns of dangerous icy surfaces that could disrupt travel and everyday activities.

Met Office 5-day weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight (November 1)

Mostly cloudy but mild, with patches of fog and some light rain or drizzle through the evening and overnight across the central swathe of England. Clearer intervals allowing a local frost to develop across northern Scotland. Wind easing.

Saturday (November 2)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any early fog clearing to leave another rather cloudy day in most areas with the odd pocket of drizzle. Feeling mild in any brighter breaks. Breezy in the northwest.

Sunday (November 3) to Tuesday (November 5)

High pressure close by will continue to bring a good deal of dry but often cloudy weather. Occasional drizzle, with some fog patches. Pleasant enough during short lived brighter spells.