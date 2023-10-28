Could there be a risk of more flooding as the Met Office issues three days of warnings?
The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain across the country
The impact of Storm Babet still continues as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland (which started from midday on Friday 27 October 2023), including areas that were hit by flooding during the past week. The areas in Scotland include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross. The miserable weather is set to last until at least 6pm on Saturday and the Scottish Flood Forecast said that ‘significant flooding impacts’ are likely to take place in the next few days.
First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin in Angus last week, after the River South Esk burst its bank, hundreds of homes had to be evacuated. Although Humza Yousaf pledged Scottish government funding, he said “It’s going to be a long road to recovery.” Sky News also reported that “A separate Met Office yellow warning also covers the east of Northern Ireland, including Ballycastle, Larne, Dnaghadee, and Newcastle. Come Saturday, another alert will extend to parts of southern and eastern England, with London, Kent, Sussex and Essex all potentially experiencing disruption.
The weather alert for southern and eastern England is set to remain in place until Sunday, it is however expected that the weather in Scotland will last into Monday, and by that time, will also have extended south towards Stirling and Edinburgh. According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that homes and businesses will experience power cuts, people should be prepared for difficult driving conditions and transport disruption.