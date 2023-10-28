Members of the coastguard rescue team wade through the flood waters to evacuate a man and a dog in Brechin. The Met Office have issued three days of weather warnings. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The impact of Storm Babet still continues as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in Scotland and Northern Ireland (which started from midday on Friday 27 October 2023), including areas that were hit by flooding during the past week. The areas in Scotland include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross. The miserable weather is set to last until at least 6pm on Saturday and the Scottish Flood Forecast said that ‘significant flooding impacts’ are likely to take place in the next few days.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin in Angus last week, after the River South Esk burst its bank, hundreds of homes had to be evacuated. Although Humza Yousaf pledged Scottish government funding, he said “It’s going to be a long road to recovery.” Sky News also reported that “A separate Met Office yellow warning also covers the east of Northern Ireland, including Ballycastle, Larne, Dnaghadee, and Newcastle. Come Saturday, another alert will extend to parts of southern and eastern England, with London, Kent, Sussex and Essex all potentially experiencing disruption.

