Met Office has also issued amber warnings for heat

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms look set to hit the UK this week in the wake of the second heatwave in as many months.

An amber warning for hot temperatures was in place with 35C expected in some places, such as London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drought status has also been declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the thunderstorm warning in force?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 12am until 11.59pm on Tuesday (16 August) for England and Wales.

Another warning has been issued for Wednesday (17 August) for the south coast of England and Cornwall, it is in place from 9am to 11.59pm.

Lightning strikes over a harbour during a thunderstorm. (Pic credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

What does the Met Office warning say for Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Met Office’s deputy chief forecaster Daniel Rudman said: “Although the warnings are at a broad scale, forecasters expect individual thunderstorms to be quite isolated, and many within the warning in not encountering storm or heavy rain.

“After Wednesday conditions will settle down somewhat for most. Whilst there may be some periods of rain, and it will be unsettled at times in northern and western parts, the heavy downpours associated with thunderstorms become less likely.”

Thunderstorm warnings in place. Picture: Met Office/ National World

The yellow warnings highlight the potential for “frequent lightning, large hail and flash flooding”, the Met Office said, with intense rainfall that could see at least 5cm of rain in a two to three hour period in some places.

What do the warnings for England and Wales say?

The Met Office’s yellow warning for Tuesday 16 August says: “While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms during Tuesday with torrential rain bringing some disruption.

“20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50 mm in less than three hours.

“There is a low probability that higher totals could occur in a few spots over the course of the day, while hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards for some places.

“There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.”

The warning for Cornwall and the south coast of England on Wednesday, 17 August says: “Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Wednesday across the southern England.

“20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 60 mm in less than three hours.

“A few spots could see more rainfall than this still, whilst hail and lightning may be additional hazards.”

Where is the thunderstorm warning for?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for these places:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Northern Ireland

County Antrim

County Armagh

County Down

County Fermanagh

County Londonderry

County Tyrone

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

North West England

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Cumbria

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber