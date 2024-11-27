Train services across parts of southern England have been cancelled after heavy rainfall from Storm Conall flooded the railway line.

Services are suspended between Tonbridge and Redhill, Ascot and Aldershot, and Ryde Esplanade and Ryde St Johns Road on the Isle of Wight. National Rail has also warned of disruptions in parts of Wales, London, and other areas still recovering from Storm Bert.

Southern Rail announced that replacement buses are being arranged for the Tonbridge line, with disruptions expected to persist throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A yellow weather warning for parts of southern England remained in place until midday Wednesday. Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon reported the highest rainfall at 43.3mm on the Isle of Wight between 10pm Tuesday and 10am Wednesday. He added:"Conditions are expected to gradually get drier throughout the day and into Thursday, though the storm will strengthen as it moves towards the Netherlands."

Nearly 100 flood warnings remain in effect across the UK, including one severe "danger to life" alert for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and nearby areas next to the River Nene in Northampton. Additionally, more than 150 flood alerts have been issued across the south, Midlands, and Upper River Ouse in North Yorkshire.

Waves crashing over the sea defence promenade along Sunny Sands Beach during storm Conall. | In Pictures via Getty Images

In Hampshire, Emsworth's West Brook water levels are described as “high and rising rapidly,” with heavy rainfall expected to reach nearly 40mm. Residents have been urged to implement flood protections, and teams are working to clear debris in affected areas.

Highways teams in West Sussex and Kent have been addressing widespread weather-related issues. West Sussex officials attended multiple flooding incidents overnight, while Kent crews responded to over 200 emergency tree callouts during Storm Bert.

The Met Office warned that up to 50mm of rain could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex, and Kent as Storm Conall continues.

Storm Conall, the third named storm of the season, follows Storm Bert, which left hundreds of homes flooded, roads submerged, and winds exceeding 80mph. Conall was named by the Dutch Weather Service, working in coordination with the Met Office and Met Éireann to streamline communication about severe weather events.

5-day UK weather forecast

Wednesday, November 27

A dry evening and night for most, with clearing skies. A few coastal showers possible in the east. A widespread frost forming, along with some dense fog and freezing fog patches. Icy stretches developing too.

Thursday, November 28

Frost and fog slowly clearing from most areas to leave a dry day with some sunshine, though chilly. Becoming cloudier and windy in the west with some patchy rain developing.

Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1

Fine in the southeast on Friday, though cold. Cloudier with some rain in the north and west. Generally cloudier but milder during the weekend, with rain at times. Often windy.