The UK could be set for some unseasonable weather due to Tropical Storm Erin making its way over the Atlantic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Erin has so far swept across Cape Verde, where a state of emergency has been declared on the islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão after nine people were killed and around 1,500 forced to evacuate their homes. The National Hurricane Centre has warned people to be ready for the westward-moving winds that could reach the Leeward Islands, Bermuda or the east coast of the US.

The Met Office is now warning that the storm could hit the UK. According to the forecaster's long-range predictions between Tuesday August 19 and Thursday 28, there is the likelihood of increased wind and rain on the horizon. This could turn thundery for southern and western parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: "The details during this period carry low confidence. High pressure will probably be increasingly displaced to the north through the first part of this period, allowing areas of low pressure to potentially make inroads from the Atlantic.

The UK could be set for some unseasonable weather due to Tropical Storm Erin making its way over the Atlantic. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“This brings an increasing possibility of stronger winds and rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery, especially for southern and western areas, but this perhaps becoming more widespread with time. Overall, temperatures look to remain above average, with the potential for some further hot spells, especially in the south.

“One of the determining factors of the forecast through this period will be the behaviour of what is currently Tropical Storm Erin as it progresses into the North Atlantic; this being a quite typical source of uncertainty in late summer." The forecaster added: "Beyond Monday, the forecast becomes more uncertain, largely due to developments in the Atlantic. Tropical storm Erin is currently moving towards the United States, and its eventual path could influence UK weather.

"It’s not uncommon for tropical systems at this time of year to be picked up by the jet stream. Recent examples include Storm Floris and ex-tropical storm Dexter. The impact on the UK depends on where these systems sit relative to the jet stream, on the cooler, low-pressure side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can bring wet and windy weather; on the warmer, high-pressure side, they may remain offshore and contribute to warmer conditions. Sometimes the jet stream flows in a relatively straight path, much like a fast-moving river.

"At other times, it meanders and loops, slowing down the movement of weather systems and making their paths less predictable. These meanders can lead to prolonged periods of wet or dry weather, depending on where the jet stream is positioned."