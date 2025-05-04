Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People heading out for Bank Holiday Monday can expect colder weather with scattered showers, according to the Met Office.

While most areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, especially in mainland Scotland and parts of the west, cloudier conditions and isolated showers are likely further east. Breezy conditions are expected in the southeast, with patchy rain possible in the Northern Isles.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It’s a similar theme for the Bank Holiday Monday, the cloudiest conditions are expected in the south and east, with further scattered showers possible at times.”

Despite slightly higher temperatures than Sunday, it will still feel chilly for many, particularly along eastern coasts, where a fresh breeze will make conditions feel colder. The Met Office added: “Temperatures on Monday may be a touch higher than Sunday, but still below average and feeling chilly, especially along the east coast.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson explained: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK. We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south. This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west.”

He added that Sunday and Monday will likely be the coldest days of the week: “We reach our coldest temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Then from Tuesday onwards we’re likely to see a very gradual increase in temperatures day on day, though not to the levels of warmth we've seen recently.”

Looking ahead, the forecast improves slightly from Tuesday to Thursday, with high pressure dominating and bringing plenty of dry weather, especially in the north and west. The Met Office said conditions will remain bright, with temperatures gradually climbing through the week.