Temperatures across the country are expected to exceed 30C

Temperatures could reach up to 34C this week according to forecasters, and the heatwave we have all been hoping for could be just around the corner.

Pressure is building during the week which will lead to the weather becoming warmer, say the Met Office .

The increasing pressure will bring settled conditions, allowing temperatures to build day-on-day and for it to become hot, or even very hot, across parts of England and Wales .

So, when exactly will the heatwave begin, how long will it last and what areas of the country will be the warmest?

Here’s everything you need to know.

A heatwave is coming to the UK in June 2022.

When will there be a heatwave?

Temperatures are expected to continue rising during the week, with temperatures becoming “well above average” by Friday 17 June.

The average June maximum temperature for the UK as a whole is 18C.

Temperatures in many parts of the UK will exceed 30C, and may even reach up to 34C in some areas.

It is still relatively unusual for temperature to reach the mid 30Cs in June.

The highest recorded June UK temperature was in 1976 when 35.6C was reached at Southampton Mayflower Park on 28 June 1976.

How long will the heatwave last?

The heatwave will not last, unfortunately.

It’s set to become cooler over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

There may even be heavy rain in the south, with the chance of this becoming heavy or thundery at times, but it is expected to be dry and dry and bright in the north.

This unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week, with rain coming in most areas across the UK, especially the north and northwest.

Temperatures will return to around normal for the time of year, perhaps slightly cooler in the north with the chance of some stronger winds at times.

What has the Met Office said?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said; “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30C and may even reach 34C in some places.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June.

“Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20Cs for some overnight.

“The heat is a result of a mix of home-grown warming in the day due to high pressure, as well as a southerly airflow introducing some of the warm air from the continent to UK shores.”

The weather forecast for Friday 17 June 2022.

Has a weather warning been issued?

A Level 2 heat-health alert has been issued for much of southern and central England, with a Level 1 alert in place for northern England.

A heat-health alert is issued when there are periods of high temperatures that may affect public health.

Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Temperatures are forecast to reach 30C in some parts of the south on Friday and we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

“Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

When does hot weather become a heatwave?

A UK heatwave happens when a particular location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

This threshold varies by UK county.