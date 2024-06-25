Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of the country are expected to get even hotter today as the heatwave across the UK continues.

According to the Met Office, London may feel the heat with the mercury hitting up to 30C today (June 25). Elsewhere in the country, temperatures may hit the high 20Cs.

Monday was a scorcher for many, with the highest temperature recorded at 28.3C in Wisley, Surrey. It marked the hottest day of the year so far, but this is likely to be beaten once again this week.

While most of the country is set to sizzle in almost 30C heat, it doesn’t mean that its all sunshine. Northern Ireland and Scotland will see the possibility of showers, however they will come amid muggy and humid conditions.

Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesman, said “it won’t be sunshine for everyone” but will still be warm even where there is cloud cover during the week. He explained: “We might see the occasional shower in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, where there will be a little bit of cloud through (Tuesday), but otherwise clearer skies in the south east and that’s where we’re going to see the highest temperatures.”

Mr Claydon explained that the summery conditions are only expected to last until around Wednesday. From Thursday onwards, rain, showers or even thunderstorms may be seen across the country.

He said: “There will be a little bit of rain and cloud through Thursday. But it’ll actually be quite pleasant, although temperatures will still be a little cooler and closer to average, the weather will still be fine and there will be a lot of dry weather around.”

The high temperatures have prompted a safety warning from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), which reminded those heading to the coast to cool off in the water to take care. Sam Hughes, water safety education manager at the RNLI, said: “We are expecting the coast to be extremely busy with this burst of warm weather.

"We want everyone to enjoy being around the water but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency. Always visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.