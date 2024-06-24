Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK has seen its hottest day so far this year, with temperatures exceeding 28C on Monday in parts of the country.

The Met Office said the hottest temperature recorded was on 28.3C in Wisley, Surrey, overtaking 27.5C taken in Chertsey also in Surrey, in May.

London saw a peak recording of 27.4C at St James’s Park, while temperatures rose to 26.9C in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and reached 25C in Northern Ireland. Temperatures in London are forecast to hit peaks of 31C on Wednesday, with much of south-east England basking in the mid-20s for the first half of the week.

It marks a break from the rainy spring, which saw 32% more rainfall than the average in England and Wales according to the Met Office, as the warmer weather offers a “welcome boost” to the hospitality sector that was hampered by a drizzly spring.

However, Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesperson, said: “It won’t be sunshine for everyone”, but will still be warm even where there is cloud cover during the week. He said: “We might see the occasional shower in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, where there will be a little bit of cloud through (Tuesday), but otherwise clearer skies in the South East and that’s where we’re going to see the highest temperatures.

The UK has seen its hottest day so far this year, with temperatures exceeding 28C on Monday in parts of the country. | Getty Images

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office. This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Last week, the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued yellow heat-health alerts across most of England, cautioning that the hot conditions could pose a risk to vulnerable individuals. However, the heat is only expected to last until Wednesday with heavy showers, thunderstorms and persistent rain possibly returning in the west as the week goes on.

