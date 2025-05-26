Forget the Bank Holiday blues when it comes to weather as a heat bomb could be imminent.

Chances are if you had been planning a barbecue or a picnic at the park this Bank Holiday weekend, you had to abandon your plans as the weather hasn’t been at its best! According to the Met Office, the forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is “Sunshine and showers today, heavy in the north perhaps with hail and thunder at times. Cloud thickening from the west through the day with a spell of prolonged heavy rain arriving into the west during the afternoon. Breezy.”

As for the weather tonight, the Met Office says that “A spell of rain and stronger winds will move east through this evening and tonight. Clear spells and showers in the north will follow, and will remain rather windy.”

For those of you who have taken the rest of the week as it is half-term, don’t get your hopes up too much that the weather is set to change for the better this week. In fact it could get worse before it gets better.

The Met Office is suggesting that there will be both strong winds and heavy rain across much of England and Wales on Tuesday, and Northern Ireland will also be affected for a time during the morning. If you are based in Scotland, you can expect sunshine and showers.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday continues to look unsettled and there will be a mix of rain, sunny spells and scattered showers. Although temperatures should remain average for this time of year, it will be windy at times.

When is the heat bomb set to hit the UK?

A heat bomb is set to hit the UK at the start of June. Forecaster Jo Farrow told The Mirror that "There are hints that the jet stream could begin to buckle by May 30 and the Azores high build towards [southwest] England.” She also said: "This would interrupt the westerly unsettled flow and could herald a drier, sunnier weekend for the start of June."