It may be time to schedule a barbecue with friends and dig out your shorts and T-shirts as a UK mini heatwave is set to arrive imminently.

Although weather for the Bank Holiday weekend is looking changeable, it would seem that sunshine could be imminent as a UK mini heatwave could be on its way. According to the Met Office, the weather forecast for Saturday May 24 is that rain is expected to clear before remaining cloudy and breezy for most of the UK.

As for tonight, the Met Office says to expect “Another spell of rain will move in from the west this evening with some heavy bursts at times. Turning windy, particularly across western areas. Staying mild.”

When it comes to the weather forecast for Sunday May 25, the Met Office says that it will be “A day of sunny spells and scattered showers across the country. Showers will be heavy and blustery at times, particularly across Scotland and Northern Ireland with a risk of thunder.”

Is there a UK mini heatwave on its way, when a heat bomb is set to hit?

Before you get too excited, the mini heatwave isn't imminent.

Monday to Wednesday remains breezy and there will be spells of rain and showers at times. Expect some brighter intervals and it will be mild and frost free overnight.

As for a UK mini heatwave, it looks like it could be coming at the beginning of June. Forecaster Jo Farrow told The Mirror that "There are hints that the jet stream could begin to buckle by May 30 and the Azores high build towards [southwest] England.” She also said: "This would interrupt the westerly unsettled flow and could herald a drier, sunnier weekend for the start of June."

What’s the record for the hottest June recorded in June in the UK?

According to the Met Office, June 2023 was the hottest June on record. The average monthly temperature in June 2023 was 15.8C (60.4F). This exceeded the previous June temperature by 0.9C that was recorded in both 1940 and 1976.

What’s the definition of a UK heatwave?

According to the Met Office, the definition is “A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies by UK county, see the UK temperature threshold map below.”