Brits can enjoy a warm and sunny Saturday as temperatures reach up to 20°C, with parts of southeast England potentially hitting 21°C.

However, the mini heatwave will ease off on Sunday, with cooler conditions forecast across much of the UK.

According to the Met Office, the warm and dry weather is expected to last throughout the weekend before temperatures begin to drop, especially in the South West, where highs will fall to around 17°C. It follows Friday’s record-setting temperature of 23.7°C, the hottest day of the year so far, recorded in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

“Overall, we are in for very warm weather across much of the UK, with plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend,” said Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell.

“We will hang on to a good deal of sunshine and dry weather across the whole of the UK. Southern England and South Wales will still be rather warm, but with quite a strong wind.”

Mitchell explained that while some regions will hold onto the heat, others will feel a change. “Elsewhere, we’ve got some slightly cooler air pushing in from the North East, so temperatures will come down by quite a few degrees for the rest of the country, but it will still feel pleasant in the sunshine,” she said.

“Heading into Sunday again, largely fine, dry and sunny across the whole of the UK.”

This spell of warmth follows what has already been a notable start to spring. The previous highest temperature of 2025 was recorded on March 20, when Northolt in west London saw 21.3°C.

March also brought exceptional conditions to England, with the Met Office reporting it was the sunniest March on record and the sixth driest since records began in 1836.