Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brits are set to enjoy a stretch of warm, dry weather over the coming weeks, with temperatures expected to climb into the high teens and potentially reach 20C, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High pressure is forecast to dominate much of the UK from April 8 to May 2, bringing widespread settled conditions and plenty of sunshine. “This should result in lengthy spells of dry and bright weather,” the Met Office said in its long-range outlook.

While daytime temperatures will vary depending on wind direction and cloud cover, most parts of the UK are expected to be “warm for most of the period,” with “very warm days most likely further inland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between April 10 and 12, temperatures are forecast to peak across much of the country. WXCharts data shows widespread warmth, with cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Southampton, and Newcastle expected to see temperatures nearing or touching 20C. Similar conditions are also predicted across Scotland in areas like Inverness, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, some areas, particularly coastal regions of western and northern Wales and Scotland, may see slightly cooler conditions during this period. Overnight, temperatures are expected to dip into single digits, with the possibility of frost in places where skies clear and winds fall light.

Met Office predicts 'very warm' conditions ahead | Getty

The Met Office also notes the potential for “some areas of low cloud or fog, notably around the east coast,” as well as breezy spells, especially in the southwest. Looking ahead to mid-April, there’s a possibility that more unsettled weather could develop, with rain or showers pushing in from the west.

Met Office 5-day forecast

Thursday (April 3)

Mostly warm and settled. Briefly showery southwest. A cooling wind. Overnight, dry and settled for many with low cloud and frost clearing to leave lots of warm sunshine. Rather windy in the south with increasing cloud, and showers affecting southwestern areas for a time later.

Friday (April 4)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloudy, mild and breezy across the southwest with further rain, moving into parts of Northern Ireland during the early hours. Dry elsewhere with patchy low cloud in the northeast.

Saturday (April 5)

Showers in the west gradually dying out on Friday, but dry elsewhere with warm sunshine. Breezy in the south and west, and feeling cooler along North Sea coasts.

Sunday (April 6) to Monday (April 7)

Generally fine and settled over the weekend and into next week with warm sunshine. Some low cloud possible north and east at times. Still breezy south and west. Cooling down.