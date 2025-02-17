Met Office boffins have dismissed any thought of a snow bomb hitting UK shores - although the snow up north is expected to continue.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow is forecast to continue in some parts of the UK, then temperatures are set to rise this week to 14 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office.

Parts of East Anglia were hit by snow over the weekend, and some areas of the UK could continue to see snowfall into Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: “Over the weekend so far we’ve seen a couple of centimetres in the east. Going forward, we could see between 1cm and 3cm in parts of Scotland above 100m and the same in the north of the UK Monday into Tuesday.

Snow has been falling in parts of the UK over the weekend - and this won’t be slowing up anytime soon.

“In the highest areas, above 300m, Scotland could see up to 20cm.”

But temperatures could rise to 13 or 14 degrees Celsius by the middle of the week, with sunshine in a number of areas on Monday, Glaisyer added.

It comes after much of the UK has seen “anticyclonic gloom” over the past week, causing dull skies, with some areas not having seen the sun in more than a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The predicted temperatures of 14 degrees Celsius by the middle of the week are well above February’s average, with six dergrees Celsius the usual monthly average in Scotland and nine degrees Celsius in southern England, which will be a “noticeable shift” after the last fortnight which was below average, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey previously said.

More western areas are likely to see some rain during the week, while eastern areas are forecast to stay drier.