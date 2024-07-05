UK Weather: 12-hour of rain set to batter Scotland as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The Met Office said the warning is in force from Friday (July 5) for 12 hours from 10pm to 10am on Saturday (July 6).
The forecasters said to expect “flooding of a few homes and businesses” as well as transport delays due to spray and flooding on roads. It added: “Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”
The Met Office has previously said that the weather will remain unsettled and rather cool across the weekend, although there is some sunshine on offer in the east and southeast of England. But in northern Scotland, persistent rain is likely while southwest Britain is likely to remain the driest overall.
However, temperatures are expected to rise once again above average from Sunday (July 7), as conditions may begin to “gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.”
The forecast read: “Sunday (July 7) looks most likely to be a fairly cool and showery day, similar to Saturday although with lighter winds which gives a greater chance for some places to catch a slow-moving heavy downpour. Sunny spells too.
“Into the following week, further cloud and rain bearing weather systems are likely to move into at least the west of the UK, accompanied by stronger winds at times, continuing the recent changeable theme. However, there are tentative signs that further into next week, conditions may begin to gradually turn a bit more settled, at least for a time.
“This particularly so across eastern parts, with temperatures more widely trending back up to average and then potentially above average as the week progresses.”
