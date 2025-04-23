Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK is on course for a burst of summer-like warmth at the start of May, with temperatures expected to reach up to 22°C.

The warmth is expected to become more widespread by May 2, particularly in the southeast of England and parts of western England and Scotland.

The Met Office said a high pressure system will likely dominate the weather pattern during that week, creating largely dry and sunny conditions. “Fairly changeable at first, with cloud and rain moving slowly east across the UK, probably easing and breaking into showers as it does so, with more settled conditions developing later in the weekend away from the far northwest,” the agency noted in its forecast for the period between April 26 and May 5.

“Into the following week, it will most probably be high pressure dominated, with large amounts of fine weather, and perhaps the odd heavy shower, especially in the south. Any more unsettled interludes (are) liable to be brief and mainly affecting western or northwestern UK,” it continued.

While warm and settled conditions are expected, the Met Office also cautioned that there remains “a small chance of an alternative scenario coming off, with cloudier and wetter weather more extensive, especially across the south and west of the UK.”

Overall, the outlook suggests “temperatures probably at or slightly above normal,” with light winds expected to accompany the warmer spell.

In the meantime, the weather will remain mixed across the UK through the remainder of this week. “Tuesday will be a bright day for many, with sunny spells and a scattering of showers. Rain returning to the west later in the day. Feeling warmer for many,” the Met Office said.

Looking ahead: “Early rain clearing to sunshine and showers on Wednesday. Mainly dry Thursday, with some sunshine. Rain returning to western areas Friday, drier further east. Feeling warm in the sunshine throughout.”