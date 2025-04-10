Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sunny start we’ve had to April won’t last much longer - but could still peak before the week is out.

The Met Office says temperatures could reach 23 degrees Celsius today (April 10) and again on Friday, particularly in the south-east, due to a shift in wind direction. The warmer-than-usual weather has also stretched into Northern Ireland and Scotland, where both regions have seen their highest temperatures of the year so far.

Despite the strong start to April, the Met Office is now forecasting a change on the horizon. Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “Warm and dry weather continues for much of the UK this week, but we’ll see a shift in where the highest temperatures will be over the next few days.

“Those living along North Sea coasts, who have so far had generally lower temperatures and more cloud at times, will start to see the higher temperatures on Thursday, possibly reaching as high as 23 degrees in eastern Scotland and northeast England. This is due to a shift in the dominant wind direction from the east to the west.”

The first signs of change are expected in north-west Scotland, where light rain is forecast from Friday into Saturday. The Met Office described it as the beginning of a ‘gradual transition’ to more unsettled weather.

Deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway added: “The high pressure that has been responsible for our recent high temperatures gradually shifts away over the weekend, as more of an unsettled regime begins to take charge and introduces more frequent rain and cloud, as well as a drop in temperatures.

“Those in the far northwest will see the first of the rain late on Friday and into Saturday, and while Saturday will start dry for much of the UK, we are likely to see areas of showers moving in from the south later in the day, although this aspect is still quite uncertain. However, by Sunday fresher conditions with showers are expected to move in from the west.”

Looking ahead to next week, low pressure is likely to linger to the west of the UK, bringing showers, some longer periods of rain, but also occasional dry and sunny spells. Temperatures are expected to settle closer to the average for this time of year.