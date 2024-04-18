UK weather: will there be a heatwave? Met Office gives its verdict as temperatures set to rise this weekend
It’s been an unsettled April so far, with milder temperatures across the country before some areas were thrown back into colder nights, rain and thunderstorms.
The arrival of spring has brought with it hope that the weather could be about to turn for the better. This weekend could see the beginning of the milder conditions, with temperature set to raise across the UK from Saturday, April 20.
But it’s not going quite be sunbathing weather just yet, as Met Office meteorologist Mark Sidaway explains. He said: “Don’t expect a heatwave. Temperatures will be close, or a little above average but feeling warm in the sunshine and light winds. The high will also bring with it a good deal of dry weather for most of the country, although some northern and perhaps eastern areas will see a little rain at times.”
According to the Met Office’s outlook, the “much awaited” high pressure will begin moving in from Saturday, April 20, but not before a cold start for many. There are even some warnings of frost in northern regions.
Temperatures are expected to stretch into the mid-teens at best, but light winds and clearer skies will make the day feel pleasant. The south-west is expected to see the best of the sunshine, with small pockets of cloud cover and rain expected in the far north of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The high pressure will stick around for Sunday (April 21) too, with temperatures only slightly higher than Saturday. However this day will be a little more unsettled with periods of showers and cloud cover expected in northern and eastern areas of the country.
Into next week, the high pressure will move westerly, bringing temperatures back down slightly. This comes before higher temperatures are expected to return heading into May.
The Met Office’s long range forecast for Monday, April 22 until Wednesday, May 1 reads: “This will generally be a settled period with high pressure close to the UK throughout. Most locations will remain dry, with variable cloud cover, although some small areas or bands of thicker cloud, hill fog, and patchy light rain or drizzle will float about day to day. There will also be a few showers, most likely in the east and south of England. Temperatures will often be around average by day, although with mostly light winds and clear skies it will feel warm in any sunshine.”
