UK weather: heatwave set to hit over May bank holiday weekend with temperatures soaring to 20C
It’s been back and forth with the weather of late, with April heralding in a spring that has so far seen temperatures rise and quickly fall.
Rain, thunder and even frost has been felt in some places, leading to the British public anxiously awaiting the arrival of milder conditions as we move into May. Well, there may be optimism on the horizon, with temperatures set to soar across the May bank holiday weekend.
New maps from WXCharts shows that temperatures could stretch into the low 20ºCs in southern parts of of the country on Monday, May 6. In its forecast for the period, the Met Office said: “During the first weekend, northern parts of the UK are likely to be predominantly dry, while areas of rain or showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, clear erratically from the south to usher in a spell of drier weather here too.
“There is likely to be a fair amount of low cloud in the east at times, with spells of coastal fog, but also temperatures generally above average for the time of year. Through the following week, all areas are likely to see a mixture of periods of rain and drier interludes. Overall, northern, especially northwestern, parts of the UK will probably be driest and sunniest, while the more changeable conditions remain more likely in the south. Temperatures should remain close to or a little above normal for early May.”
Phil Morrish, a weather expert told the Daily Express that northerly winds, which have been making many feel the chill as of late, will move to allow for higher temperatures to swoop in. He said: "By the bank holiday weekend the winds will be turning into the south west bringing us much warmer air from the Azores as high-pressure ridges in from the south west.”
