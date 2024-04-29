Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been back and forth with the weather of late, with April heralding in a spring that has so far seen temperatures rise and quickly fall.

Rain, thunder and even frost has been felt in some places, leading to the British public anxiously awaiting the arrival of milder conditions as we move into May. Well, there may be optimism on the horizon, with temperatures set to soar across the May bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New maps from WXCharts shows that temperatures could stretch into the low 20ºCs in southern parts of of the country on Monday, May 6. In its forecast for the period, the Met Office said: “During the first weekend, northern parts of the UK are likely to be predominantly dry, while areas of rain or showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, clear erratically from the south to usher in a spell of drier weather here too.

Temperatures are set to get warmer for the southern coast during the May bank holiday weekend. (Credit: WXCharts)

“There is likely to be a fair amount of low cloud in the east at times, with spells of coastal fog, but also temperatures generally above average for the time of year. Through the following week, all areas are likely to see a mixture of periods of rain and drier interludes. Overall, northern, especially northwestern, parts of the UK will probably be driest and sunniest, while the more changeable conditions remain more likely in the south. Temperatures should remain close to or a little above normal for early May.”