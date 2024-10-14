Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forecasts have predicted that the UK could be about to experience an unseasonable heat blast this week, with temperatures possibly topping 20ºC.

The Met Office’s latest forecast has predicted that the mercury will rise substantially this week after a dramatic drop in temperatures and unsettled weather. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan has said that the highest temperatures will be felt across southern and eastern areas.

He said: "Temperatures are going to rise gradually, peaking probably on Wednesday in eastern areas, and we might well see in some spots 20C, and 22C is not out of question, probably in eastern England - so East Anglia down towards the south east. It's possible we could exceed 20C in London but the peak temperatures might well be up towards the home counties and up to Cambridgeshire.”

Higher temperatures will also be felt across the country, stretching into the mid-teens in northern England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. However, the heat blast is likely to be a blip rather than an extremely late Indian summer, Mr Morgan stating that more unsettled conditions will settle in by next weekend.

An unseasonable autumnal heat blast could see temperatures top 20C this week. | Met Office

BBC Weather forecaster Louise Lear said that heavy showers strong winds will dampen spirits in Wales and the across the west coast. There may also be “gale-force winds... across the far north of Scotland”. She added: “...there is the potential that East Anglia and south east England will escape the rain during the day and see some sunshine. If that happens, we could get temperatures peaking at 21C… way above where they should be for this stage of October.”

The peak of the heat is likely to be around Wednesday (October 16), before making way for more seasonable temperatures later into next week. It comes after much of the country was hit with rain and thunderstorms after the tail of ex-Hurricane Kirk swept across the Atlantic last week.