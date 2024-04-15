Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer is well and truly moving towards us as the Met Office said that the country is in for swelling temperatures once again towards the end of this month.

The weather service said that “high pressure” is set to sweep across the UK at the end of April and moving into early May, bringing with it dry and balmy conditions. A ‘heatwave’ is likely to hit between April 28 and May 12, when the high pressure will provide mild temperatures during the day alongside colder nights.

The north-west is set to be the driest and warmest area of the UK, before the high pressure moves north. BBC weather’s outlook echoes the Met Office’s verdict, stating: “The final week of the month remains uncertain, but there are some indications that the high pressure just west of or over the UK will hold, potentially leading to calmer and drier weather particularly in the north and west.” “Nearly average temps” are expected as we move into May but this is expected to be slightly higher in the south of England. The BBC weather forecast added: “There is a chance that conditions will calm down overall and temperatures will gradually rise, depending on the exact positioning of the high-pressure area (over the UK or over Scandinavia).”

However, there is a warning that before the country basks in sunshine, we have to endure rain and thunderstorms. According to the Met Office forecast, hail, thunder and gusty winds may hit parts of the north from Monday, April 15, with “a narrow band of squally heavy rain clearing England and Wales by morning”.