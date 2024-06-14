Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans are being warned that a damp weekend could mean no beer gardens for the start of Euro 2024.

A summer football competition usually means beer gardens are laden with fans looking to catch the action on big screens, but the latest Met Office forecast could put a dampener on plans.

It’s been a thoroughly un-summery June so far and this weekend is set to be no different. According to the latest line for this weekend’s forecast, rain and thunder could blight parts of the country.

The country has experienced its coolest first 10 days of June since 2020 due to a jet stream which has dragged in unsettled weather. As for the upcoming weekend, Dan Stroud, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It’s a sad, very showery picture really.” It’s bad news for Scotland and England fans who may have been hoping to watch their Euro 2024 opening matches in the sunshine. Outbreaks of rain are expected to move across northern Scotland and Shetland on Friday (June 14) before moving across the country.

Stroud added: “Everywhere else really is a generally unsettled day, with showers initially from the south west becoming widespread during the course of the afternoon and some of those showers heavy and perhaps thundery.” Although a heatwave could be on its way towards the end of the month, the mercury is not expected to rise just yet. Stroud said: “The jet stream has been helping to pull a lot of unsettled weather southwards across the country.

“We’ve had wind persistently from the north, which is quite a cold direction whatever time of year it is. It’s allowed temperatures to be a good few degrees below where they should be for the time of year.”

There is hope that the disappointing start to June won’t mean a complete washout for summer. Stroud said that compared to previous June temperature, it has felt notably cooler.

