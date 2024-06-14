UK weather: Met Office rain forecast puts dampener on opening weekend of Euros 2024 for football fans
A summer football competition usually means beer gardens are laden with fans looking to catch the action on big screens, but the latest Met Office forecast could put a dampener on plans.
It’s been a thoroughly un-summery June so far and this weekend is set to be no different. According to the latest line for this weekend’s forecast, rain and thunder could blight parts of the country.
The country has experienced its coolest first 10 days of June since 2020 due to a jet stream which has dragged in unsettled weather. As for the upcoming weekend, Dan Stroud, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “It’s a sad, very showery picture really.” It’s bad news for Scotland and England fans who may have been hoping to watch their Euro 2024 opening matches in the sunshine. Outbreaks of rain are expected to move across northern Scotland and Shetland on Friday (June 14) before moving across the country.
Stroud added: “Everywhere else really is a generally unsettled day, with showers initially from the south west becoming widespread during the course of the afternoon and some of those showers heavy and perhaps thundery.” Although a heatwave could be on its way towards the end of the month, the mercury is not expected to rise just yet. Stroud said: “The jet stream has been helping to pull a lot of unsettled weather southwards across the country.
“We’ve had wind persistently from the north, which is quite a cold direction whatever time of year it is. It’s allowed temperatures to be a good few degrees below where they should be for the time of year.”
There is hope that the disappointing start to June won’t mean a complete washout for summer. Stroud said that compared to previous June temperature, it has felt notably cooler.
He said: “We have had a run of Junes where the weather has been settled and particularly warm. This time last year we had already hit temperatures of plus 30C,” Mr Stroud said. But we did have a bit of a cool start to June in 2020, so it’s not that unusual and it certainly doesn’t dictate the whole summer.”
