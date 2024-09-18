Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While many will have been taking the opportunity to sun themselves for possibly the last time this year, it looks like there may bee all change on the weather front as we move into the tail end of the month.

The Met Office has said in its forecast that some areas of the UK may be subjected to heavy rain and even thunderstorm as soon as next week. It comes after temperatures rose to the mid 20Cs in a so-called ‘mini-heatwave’.

The weather service’s long range weather forecast for Sunday, September 22 until Tuesday, October 1 said that while more unsettled conditions could be on its way, temperatures are still set to be mild. The forecast read: “Showers or longer spells of rain, heavy and perhaps thundery, will affect parts of England and Wales at first, especially in the south and southwest but tending to ease away to the southeast early next week.

“Elsewhere, generally settled conditions prevailing, albeit with low cloud and drizzle along North Sea coasts in particular; away from here, most places will experience above average temperatures during this period.

“A short-lived quieter spell of weather is possible during the first part of next week, before a transition to a more unsettled, mobile westerly pattern is most likely by midweek and beyond, with spells of wind and rain in many areas, but perhaps interspersed with occasional drier and brighter interludes.”

This week has seen temperatures creep up to the mid 20Cs in one last blast of summer before autumn rolls around. Dean Hall, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, previously said: “Summer as a whole has been a bit on the coolish side for some, temperatures have not been great over the past few days, so this will be a welcome relief. If you like the warmth and the sunshine then it will certainly feel a bit warmer compared to what we’ve had recently – it will make a change from the rather changeable (weather), certainly it’s been wetter at times in places, so certainly a bit of respite from the unsettled conditions going forwards.”