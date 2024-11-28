UK weather: Yellow weather warnings for fog as Storm Conall pulls away from the UK
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across western and southern England, as well as across the Welsh border and a separate warning covering Northern Ireland. The warning is likely to be in place until 11am on Thursday (November 28).
The Met Office said in its yellow weather warning: “Wednesday's fog is expected to expand and become fairly widespread, with visibilities in some places falling below 100m. This will make for difficult driving conditions and may also lead to disruption of public transport.
“With temperatures close to, and in places below freezing, icy patches in freezing fog will be an additional hazard.”
It comes as Storm Conall, the second named storm of the season, begins to pull away from the UK. Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said that following dramatic winds and rain, the weather is beginning to return to a “typical end of November”.
He said: “Conall pulled away early lunchtime (on Wednesday), and is now rapidly deepening – there’s quite an intense storm as it pushes into the Netherlands. That’s all clearing now UK-wise, and allowing high pressure to build in from the north at the moment, so it’s getting drier, quite clear as well.”
Thursday (November 28) is expected to be bright but cold, with temperatures in western areas expected to sit around 9C to 10C. Further east will be chillier, with temperature around 6C to 7C.
Mr Dewhurst said that weather into the weekend will become breezier, but that any outbreaks of rain will likely be in northern and western parts of the UK. He said: “Overall, it looks this weather pattern will continue with weather fronts coming in from the Atlantic, but largely affecting the north and the west – occasional spells of rain in the south-east, but temperatures near average really.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.