More snow is on the way as cold air spreads across the UK

Britain is braced for another cold snap as temperatures are forecast to plummet as low as minus 12C in some parts overnight this week.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office for most of the UK, with the alerts in place from Monday until 11am on Tuesday morning, and until Wednesday for Shetland.

The national forecaster said rain will turn to sleet, snow and ice as temperatures drop, bringing possible travel disruption on the roads, railways, ferries and at airports.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said cold conditions would hit the UK overnight, with lows of minus 11C expected in the sheltered glens of Scotland on Monday, dropping to minus 12C by Wednesday morning.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued by the Met Office (Photo: Getty Images)

Cold air in Scotland on Monday will push across the whole of the UK by Tuesday afternoon, he said. Parts of southern England will be spared from the worst of the cold early in the week, but temperatures are set to drop across the country by Wednesday.

Mr Partridge said: “Wednesday overnight will be very cold for pretty much the whole of the UK, so if you’ve got plants that have gone out early, get them in tomorrow because the frost is going to be widespread in the morning.”

Weather conditions are expected to be “unsettled” throughout the week for most, shifting from rainy and windy to slightly milder temperatures from Thursday onwards.

He added: “There’s some cloud and rain on Wednesday onwards pushing back in from the west, so milder air comes in – there will be some snow on the front of that rain but it won’t last very long. Thursday’s main concern is how much rainfall there will be.”

Wintry showers are forecast in Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and North Wales throughout Tuesday, with people being urged to be wary of partially melted snow freezing on untreated surfaces and turning them into icy stretches.

The Met Office said: “Cold air spreading southwards across the UK, following a band of rain, sleet and snow, will bring frequent snow showers to northern, western, and eastern Scotland, as well as parts of Northern Ireland.

“Overnight, these will accumulate on some roads and pavements, with anywhere between a light dusting and several centimetres of snow possible. Between the showers, partially melted snow is likely to freeze on untreated surfaces leading to icy stretches.

“Wintry showers will continue through Tuesday, although by mid-morning the temperature on most roads will likely have risen sufficiently to reduce the risk of further accumulating snow or ice.”