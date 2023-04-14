Forecasters said conditions will turn milder during the second half of April with temperatures peaking “above average” at 20C

The UK is set for a heatwave next week with temperatures rising to 20C, hotter than Sicily, according to forecasters.

Met Office meteorologist Claire Nasir said on Twitter that from next week the mercury will soar across the country - replacing the recent wet and windy weather.

She said temperatures across the major cities and inland from next week will be “above average peaking at 20C” and “perhaps even higher”.

While Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services told the Daily Express that the UK will see a “soft heat wave” during the second half of April.

Conditions will be warmer than the Italian capital, Rome, which will only see temperatures of up to 17C. The UK is also set to be warmer than the South of France as well, as Nice is expected to only be 17C.

The UK had one of its hottest summers on record last year, with temperatures exceeding 40C for the first time on record.

Experts told NationalWorld last year that such heatwaves could become more frequent and the “norm” in the future due to global warming.

A Met Office spokesperson told Yahoo News UK : "Things will be turning milder next week, especially so for those in the north and east, with milder air over the UK sending temperatures up into the mid-to-high teens for many.

"Later in the month, temperatures are likely to be above average, possibly feeling very warm in the sunshine, though it’s too early to put any specifics on this at this range.”

UK set for mini-heatwave next week with temperatures soaring to 20C. (Photo: Getty Images)

Areas in the Midlands, including Birmingham, can expect to see highs of 18C over the weekend, lasting until Friday 21 April.

Further up north, places such as Sheffield and Doncaster can expect to see highs of 20C.

Dale said: “Temperatures could even hit the mid-20s from 15 April. We do get heat waves in April, it does happen.