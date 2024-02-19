Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It'll be a wet week for the UK, with heavy rain in some areas on its way.

According to forecasters, a band of rain will sweep across the country from Monday February 19. It comes after some wet weather already hit areas of England and Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said in its forecast for Wednesday (February 21) until Friday (February 23): "Unsettled with outbreaks of rain or showers, and often windy too. Some brighter interludes at times. Mild to start though temperatures becoming closer to average as the week progresses."

A yellow warning for rain is in place in south-west England and across parts of South Wales, including Cardiff, Swansea and St David's. The warning will be in place from midnight on Wednesday, February 21 until midday. The heavy rain may cause spray and flooding on roads and make journey times longer, interrupt power supplies and other services and affect public transport.

Alongside this weather warning, flood alerts have also been issued. There are 61 flood warnings in England, meaning that flooding is expected when the heavy rain does come, while there are 247 flooding alerts, which are less serious but still indicate that flooding is possible. There are seven alerts in place in Wales.

Weather expert Craig Snell said: "The ground is already a little bit more saturated across England and Wales compared to Scotland and Northern Ireland, so they'll be a little more sensitive to the rainfall. Some parts could see disruption, transport may be a little bit delayed and if you're driving on the roads your journey may take a little bit longer due to spray and road closures.”

Advertisement

Advertisement