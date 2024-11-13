Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has confirmed that the country could see snow this week as temperatures look set to plummet in some areas.

After a relatively mild start to November, temperatures are expected to begin dropping later this week, heralding in a winter chill more associated with this time of year. Temperature will see a notable drop as we move into the weekend, with the biggest drop most likely more northerly in Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.

In its latest weather update, the Met Office has hinted that the dropping mercury could even lead to snow in some areas. Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The high pressure that has been responsible for the mainly dry weather through much of this week will retrogress into the Atlantic as we get towards the weekend. This will gradually introduce more unsettled weather, initially in the north from Friday but more widely from Sunday.

Snow looks set to fall on parts of the UK this week, with temperatures plummeting from the mild November felt so far. | WXCharts

“In addition to this increased rainfall, which could be heavy at times on Sunday, temperatures will also drop, especially for those in Scotland, as a northerly airflow develops, bringing colder Arctic air to some northern areas.”

The Met Office deputy chief meteorologist added: “This shift does introduce the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard. There is a lot of uncertainty by Sunday, but there remain a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. Warnings for winter hazards are possible later in the weekend, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

The latest weather charts from WXCharts has shown that snow could begin to flutter in northern areas of Scotland from early Sunday morning (November 17), reaching as far south as the Lake District later that evening. Snow could continue into next week, with flurries possible in much of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England from Monday (November 18) onwards.