After a mild autumn so far - and some very dull “anti-cyclonic” weather in the last week - an icy Arctic blast and up to 30cm of snow may chill the UK soon.

A sharp plunge in temperatures is forecast in mid-November. According to meteorological maps, a low-pressure system is expected to bring both rain and snow, with cold air moving southward. Central Scotland could see the first snowfall on the night of November 20, which is likely to spread across northern and central England, reaching as far south as East Anglia by November 22.

WXCharts data suggests snowfall could vary from light flurries in many regions to up to 34cm in parts of western Scotland. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with -6C forecast in western Scotland, while other parts of the UK, including the northwest and southeast, may experience lows of -4C and -2C respectively.

The Met Office forecast indicates that the high-pressure system maintaining the current mild temperatures will continue into next week, with some areas reaching the high teens. However, the Met Office also notes a change ahead, with “an increasing chance of showers or longer spells of rain, initially more likely in the east.”

According to its long-range forecast from November 12 to November 21, it said: "Likely still a good deal of dry weather during the middle of next week. Most areas should be largely dry with a good chance of sunny spells but also scope for overnight frost in clearer areas. The influence of high pressure is likely to decline through the course of next week with an increasing chance of showers or longer spells of rain.”

While there remains “significant uncertainty” about the specific timing of these changes, the Met Office anticipates a shift to “more mixed conditions with some wetter, windier weather at times but also some drier interludes bringing the chance of morning fog patches.”

Met Office 5-day weather forecast

Thursday (November 7)

Staying mostly cloudy and mild, with hill fog and some drizzle in places. Cloud breaking locally across northern Scotland and north Wales allowing some clear intervals, and here turning rather chilly. Mild elsewhere under the blanket of cloud.

Friday (November 8)

Another mostly dry, though rather cloudy day. The best chance of any brightness will be towards the north and west. A little breezy, and a slightly cooler day for many.

Saturday (November 9) to Monday (November 11)

Little change on Saturday, with most places cloudy. Patchy drizzle, though a few brighter breaks. Light rain moving southeastwards during Sunday, introducing some clearer weather for Sunday night and Monday.