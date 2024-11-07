A popular Spanish holiday destination is bracing for a mini heatwave that will bring highs of 34C.

The Canary Islands are bracing for a spike in temperatures after days of overcast skies, and light rains. This will be accompanied by calima, a phenomenon characterised by dust from the Sahara Desert, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The calima is expected to predominantly impact the province of Las Palmas, with Fuerteventura and Lanzarote being the most affected islands. Authorities are advising residents and visitors to take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and monitoring weather updates.

The “mini heatwave” is expected to last until at least Sunday (10 November). Today (Thursday 7 November), temperatures are forecast to rise sharply, reaching up to 31C across the archipelago. South Tenerife will peak lower, at 29C.

On Friday (8 November), the heat is expected to intensify, with it hitting 34C in Gran Canaria. Tenerife will see highs of 31C and be hit by the Saharan dust.

The seven islands that form the Canary Islands experience mild winters with more rainfall, particularly to the north of the region. Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria see an average maximum temperature of 24C in November, dropping to 22C in December.

Listed below are safety tips during a calima and heatwave:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Reduce time spent outside, especially during peak heat hours.

Protect Yourself from Dust: Wear masks or cover your nose and mouth to minimise inhalation of dust particles.

Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest weather forecasts and follow any advisories from local authorities.