The start of 2024 could bring with it a rather nasty snow forecast

Just as the country begins to battle with Storm Gerrit and its sweeping snow and rain, there is more weather news on the horizon, with a possible 'snow bomb' hitting the country in the New Year.

A 'Sudden Stratospheric Warning (SSW) could trigger snowfall in some regions in the early weeks of January 2024. It is likely that the worst-hit areas may be in rural areas of Scotland and northern England.

Exacta forecaster James Madden told GB News: "There are now strong indications for a major SSW to occur during the early part of January and, if it does, many parts of the UK can expect to end up in the freezer with snow events and severe cold weather."

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud echoed the concerns, telling The Mirror: "Into the New Year, high pressure will bring an increased chance of prolonged spells of cold weather. There's some potential there for wintry hazards, more so than the past few years for January."

It comes as Storm Gerrit sweeps across the UK, bringing heavy rain and wind to some regions. Snow has also been seen in northern Scotland, with roads connecting Inverness to the central belt blocked and driver stranded for hours.