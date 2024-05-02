Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thursday may be the warmest day of the year so far according to the Met Office - but it won’t be sunshine for everyone.

Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms which had been issued for the south of the country on Wednesday (May 1) has been extended. Having been due to expire at around 6am, the warning has been extended until 10am. Heavy rain fell in parts overnight, with storms hitting south-west England and south Wales, as well as south-east England.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said that the storms come as the UK looks set to feel the warmest temperature of the year so far. It comes after temperatures peaked at 22.1C on Wednesday (May 1). He said: “After a night of storms, the rain will ease in the south of England for a while tomorrow.

Yellow weather warnings for thunder in the south have been extended. (Credit: Met Office)

“We could see the skies brightening up in a few places and it will be another warm day. Parts of the south east could even get to 24C and beat today’s temperatures. But as the skies brighten and temperatures increase, this could spark a few more thundery showers in the afternoon, so it is likely to still be a bit unsettled and the forecast will be changeable over the next few days.”

Thunder and lightning felt in the south overnight saw two buildings in Sussex damaged, according to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue service. A care home in Elmer also had its roof damaged, while a university building in Chichester also had roof and power system damage. The Met Office previously warned in its yellow weather warning that the storms may cause from flooding and travel disruption.