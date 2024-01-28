Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although the UK has provisionally recorded its warmest January temperature, the temperature of 19.6C was recorded at a village in the Highlands, the Met Office has issued two weather warnings for wind and rain before snow could be on its way in February. The areas affected by the rain warning are Durham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire and the warning for rain starts from noon on Monday January 29 until 5am on Tuesday January 30..

The Met Office have said that on Monday the “rain, sometimes heavy, will stretch from northeast England to southwest Wales. Greg Dewhurst a Meteorologist for the Met Office said “A rather blustery Sunday afternoon to come, particularly across the North West of the UK.” He also revealed that there could be localised flooding before heading into Tuesday. Greg said it will turn “wet and windy into Wednesday across the North of Scotland and there are Met Office warnings for the wind that are already out for Wednesday”

