UK Weather: Two weather warnings for wind and rain, when do they start and end?
The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for wind and rain and snow could be on its way in February
Although the UK has provisionally recorded its warmest January temperature, the temperature of 19.6C was recorded at a village in the Highlands, the Met Office has issued two weather warnings for wind and rain before snow could be on its way in February. The areas affected by the rain warning are Durham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire and the warning for rain starts from noon on Monday January 29 until 5am on Tuesday January 30..
The Met Office have said that on Monday the “rain, sometimes heavy, will stretch from northeast England to southwest Wales. Greg Dewhurst a Meteorologist for the Met Office said “A rather blustery Sunday afternoon to come, particularly across the North West of the UK.” He also revealed that there could be localised flooding before heading into Tuesday. Greg said it will turn “wet and windy into Wednesday across the North of Scotland and there are Met Office warnings for the wind that are already out for Wednesday”
Although it is all about the wind and the rain at the moment, maps from WXCharts have shown that a ‘double snow wall’ could sweep across the UK in the first week of February. It is expected to hit mainly in the north of :England and Scotland on February 3 and February 4. More snow is also expected to arrive on February 5 and February 6, which is likely to cause travel disruption to rail services and local roads.
