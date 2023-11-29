Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern England has been issued an amber cold weather alert as temperatures continue to plummet, with wintry showers, slippery roads, and snow on the way, causing hazardous travel conditions. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office said the amber cold-health alert would be in place from November 28 until December 5.

The alerts are part of a new system that went live in England this month. The amber cold-health alert - the first to be issued this year - was sent out due to the forecast of average temperatures of 2C or lower, accompanied by wintry showers, icy conditions, and some snow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amber alert also means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.

Meanwhile, yellow alert means any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65, those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and some other vulnerable groups, such as those sleeping rough.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "With a risk of widespread overnight frosts and some snow across the country this week, it’s important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold. Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people, and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time in, such as your living room or bedroom."

The amber alert covers North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber. Meanwhile, the regions included in the yellow alert are East Midlands and West Midlands. It was reported that snow bomb is expected to cover the UK from Cardiff to London and up to Manchester - as well as along the west coast. There could be snow levels of up to 6cm an hour and a wave of rain with up to 5mm of rain an hour, with temperatures forecast between -2C and 5C on Thursday.

A week-long amber cold weather alert has been issued for the northern of England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The alert comes as the Met Office warned that the weather will turn "much colder" for the rest of the week and the start of next with daytime temperatures "struggling to get above single figures and overnight temperatures staying below freezing" for many parts of the country.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “We’ve already seen snow settling in parts of eastern Scotland and northeastern England. As the cold air continues to spread across the UK we also expect to see some snow over the high ground of southwest England overnight tonight and through tomorrow.

“Snow showers will continue along the North Sea coast with a northeasterly air flow, leading to further accumulations over higher ground. Where the showers fall as rain there is a risk of icy patches forming overnight with temperatures widely dipping below freezing. A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued and these are likely to be updated through the week so stay up to date with the forecast for your area.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Wednesday (November 29)

Quickly turning cold this evening with a widespread frost developing and icy stretches where snow showers continue. Patchy rain and hill snow developing across the southwest of England, accompanied by strengthening winds.

Thursday (November 30)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cloudy for southern counties of England, with the further patchy rain at times, falling as snow across the hills in the southwest. Sunny elsewhere, with wintry showers towards coasts. Cold.