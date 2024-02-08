Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK is bracing itself today for another cold snap, with parts of the UK under amber and yellow weather warnings for snow and ice. Those warnings have been joined by those made by National Highways who have also instituted a warning for snow on stretches of motorways in the North West and North East of England.

The most recent forecast by the Met Office has advised that snowfall is expected to occur around the Peak District and South Pennines later today at lunchtime, with an amber weather warning in effect for this area until 6pm today (February 8 2024). Snow and ice are expected to cause disruption across north Wales and northwest Shropshire also from 8am today until 3pm, which is also under an amber weather warning alert.

In parts of Scotland, snowfall is expected from 6pm this evening until 3pm tomorrow, while a large portion of the North East and North of England might be waking up to flurries, which are expected to continue until 6am tomorrow morning.

As part of their weather warnings, the Met Office advise those in affected areas that there is a chance that some rural communities could become cut off, a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected and the possibility of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

When is snow expected in the UK today?

The Met Office have issued several amber and yellow weather warnings in the UK, with the most severe in Wales, Shropshire, the Pennines and the Peak District (Credit: Met Office)

Information provided by the Met Office:

Scotland (Glasgow and surrounding areas): February 8, 6pm

North East and North of England: February 8, 6am

Peak District and Southern Pennines: February 8, 12pm

North Wales and Shropshire: February 8, 8am

Are any weather warnings in place for the South of England?