UK Weather: Met Office says exactly when thunderstorms will bring torrential downpours & hail ending heatwave
On Thursday, the Met Office predicts that thunderstorms could bring “frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and large hail.” These warnings follow a stretch of hot weather, with temperatures on Wednesday expected to match the hottest day of the year so far as a heatwave spreads across the country.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach between 30C and 32C in parts of central and southern England, as well as eastern Wales. The weather service noted that “many more locations” are likely to meet its heatwave criteria due to Wednesday's high temperatures.
However, the weather service has also warned that some areas could experience as much as a month’s worth of rainfall within a few hours on Thursday, potentially leading to flooding.
A yellow thunderstorm warning is in effect for London, Essex, and much of the South East on Wednesday, from midday until 11pm. Additionally, a broader yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of England and Wales, excluding the far South West and North West, from 1am until 11.59pm on Thursday.
Neil Armstrong, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The focus for Wednesday’s thunderstorm warning extends across a swathe of southeastern England from Hampshire to Essex, including London and parts of the Home Counties. While many areas will stay dry, a few places could see thunderstorms later today with frequent lightning and heavy downpours possible.”
For Thursday, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning covers most of England and Wales, except the far South West and North West. Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Holley added: “The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning over a broad geographical area, but not all locations will see impacts.
“The most intense impacts are likely to be focused on central, southern, and southeastern areas of England. Some locations could witness torrential downpours, large hail, and frequent lightning, with a few places possibly seeing 50-100mm of rainfall in just a few hours.”
