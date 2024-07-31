Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been a scorching few days across much of the UK, with temperatures soaring to 32C. However, this heatwave is set to end as warnings of "severe" thunderstorms and localised flooding have been issued.

On Thursday, the Met Office predicts that thunderstorms could bring “frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and large hail.” These warnings follow a stretch of hot weather, with temperatures on Wednesday expected to match the hottest day of the year so far as a heatwave spreads across the country.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach between 30C and 32C in parts of central and southern England, as well as eastern Wales. The weather service noted that “many more locations” are likely to meet its heatwave criteria due to Wednesday's high temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in effect for London, Essex, and much of the South East on Wednesday, from midday until 11pm. Additionally, a broader yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of England and Wales, excluding the far South West and North West, from 1am until 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has predicted that thunderstorms could bring “frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and large hail on Thursday (August 1). | Getty Images

Neil Armstrong, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The focus for Wednesday’s thunderstorm warning extends across a swathe of southeastern England from Hampshire to Essex, including London and parts of the Home Counties. While many areas will stay dry, a few places could see thunderstorms later today with frequent lightning and heavy downpours possible.”

For Thursday, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning covers most of England and Wales, except the far South West and North West. Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Holley added: “The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning over a broad geographical area, but not all locations will see impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad