A yellow wind warning with gusts of up to 80mph has been issued this weekend across the UK as many people will be travelling for Christmas.

The Met Office forecast wet and windy conditions from Saturday (December 21) and Sunday (December 22), with strong winds and heavy rain expected to cause significant disruption to travel.

On Saturday, the warning covers all of Scotland and parts of northern, northeastern, and northwestern England, while Sunday's warning extends to most of Scotland, parts of northern, northwestern, and southwestern England, as well as areas of Wales. The warnings are in effect from 7am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

The national forecasters said: “We have slightly tweaked our weather warnings as the peak winds have now shifted slightly north. The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80 mph in coastal districts including Orkney. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard."

Snow is also forecast for higher ground in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England, with sleet, snow, and hail potentially falling at lower levels.

By Sunday, strong winds will become more widespread, with gusts of 50-60 mph expected widely, and up to 70 mph around exposed coasts and hills. Douglas Cairns from Transport Scotland advised: “Road, rail, air, and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Plan your journeys before setting off to ensure you reach your festive celebrations in good time.”

As the weekend’s severe weather passes, milder and more settled conditions are expected heading into Christmas week. Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “We’ll start to see high pressure to the south of the UK bringing in more settled and much milder conditions from Christmas Eve.”

Christmas Day is predicted to be cloudy for most, with “exceptionally mild” temperatures, particularly in the north. Hicks added: “Conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day look to be exceptionally mild for the time of year, especially in the north. East and northeast Scotland, for example, could see overnight temperatures that are 10°C above average on Christmas morning.”

Therefore, the prospect of a white Christmas remains decidedly unlikely this year.