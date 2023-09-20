Hurricane Nigel is set to dampen autumn even more with heavy rain and winds in the forecast

The UK is bracing for more poor weather this week as the aftermath of Hurricane Nigel prepares to batter the country.

A heavy storm "vortex" is expected to hit parts of the UK as Hurricane Nigel crossed the Atlantic ocean on Monday and Tuesday and picked up steam along the way. While the severity of the Category 1 storm is expected to dampen as it hits land, the effects will still be seen across the country.

Steve Willington, Chief Forecaster with the Met Office, said: “The weekend’s severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, and their associated impacts, have marked a transition between the heat of last week and the more Atlantic-dominated weather in the forecast for the coming week.”

Rain and windier conditions are expected to continue today ( 20 September), with a yellow weather warning in place. A yellow warning for rain in place across the western isles of Scotland until 7pm, while the southern and northern England and areas of Wales have a yellow warning in place for wind, due to expire at 6pm.

The yellow wind warning in place across the south east will last longer, expiring at 3am on Thursday 21 September.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in some places on Thursday and Friday.

David Oliver, Deputy Chief Forecaster with the Met Office, added: “Although the forecast contains the potential for further thundery showers later in the week, these are not expected to be of the magnitude of those seen over the weekend, but some localised impacts should be expected.”