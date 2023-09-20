Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’

Heathrow cancelled flights: British Airways cancels Heathrow Airport routes due to ‘high winds’ - full list of affected departures and arrivals
Flights to popular destinations including Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam have all been cancelled from the London airport
British Airways has cancelled several flights from a major UK airport today (Wednesday 20 September) due to “high winds”.
The airline said that the windy weather has resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land/depart per hour today at Heathrow Airport.
In a statement, British Airways said: “Like other airlines, due to high winds, we have had to slightly reduce our schedule today. We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”
Flights to destinations including Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam have all been cancelled from Heathrow Airport.
The flight cancellations come as yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office across a number of regions.
A wind warning is in place for the Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde in Scotland today from 1pm to 9pm.
The Met Office added that “strong southwesterly winds may cause some localised disruption” this afternoon and into the evening.
The forecaster has also issued a rain warning for several regions across the UK including North East England, North West England, Wales, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
The weather warning is in place from 4pm today until 3am tomorrow morning (Thursday 21 September).
The Met Office said the outbreaks of rain which are likely to be “heavy at times” may “lead to some flooding”.
Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Wednesday 20 September).
British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures
- 09:50 BA flight to Barcelona BA476
- 11:10 BA flight to San Francisco BA285
- 12:50 BA flight to Copenhagen BA818
- 13:05 BA flight to Madrid BA460
- 14:30 BA flight to Amsterdam BA432
- 15:00 BA flight to Paris BA316
- 15:05 BA flight to Nashville BA223
- 15:20 BA flight to Mexico City BA243
- 17:45 BA flight to Geneva BA736
- 18:15 BA flight to Jersey BA1348
- 18:20 BA flight to Glasgow BA1492
- 18:35 BA flight to Paris BA328
- 20:25 BA flight to Copenhagen BA822
British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals
- 10:10 BA flight from Pittsburgh BA170
- 10:35 BA flight from Dallas Fort Worth BA192
- 11:00 BA flight from Washington DC BA292
- 12:00 BA flight from Houston BA196
- 12:35 BA flight from Edinburgh BA1443
- 13:00 BA flight from Gothenburg BA795
- 13:10 BA flight from Oslo BA763
- 13:25 BA flight from Phoenix BA288
- 13:30 BA flight from Ibiza BA411
- 14:00 BA flight from Geneva BA729
- 14:10 BA flight from Zurich BA713
- 15:35 BA flight from Barcelona BA483
- 17:35 BA flight from Copenhagen BA819
- 17:55 BA flight from Amsterdam BA433
- 18:20 BA flight from Paris BA323
- 18:25 BA flight from Mumbai BA198
- 18:45 BA flight from Madrid BA461
- 21:15 BA flight from Jersey BA1349
- 21:50 BA flight from Glasgow BA1497
- 21:50 BA flight from Geneva BA737
- 22:20 BA flight from Paris BA329