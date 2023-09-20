Flights to popular destinations including Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam have all been cancelled from the London airport

British Airways has cancelled several flights from a major UK airport today (Wednesday 20 September) due to “high winds”.

The airline said that the windy weather has resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land/depart per hour today at Heathrow Airport.

In a statement, British Airways said: “Like other airlines, due to high winds, we have had to slightly reduce our schedule today. We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”

Flights to destinations including Barcelona, Paris and Amsterdam have all been cancelled from Heathrow Airport.

The flight cancellations come as yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office across a number of regions.

A wind warning is in place for the Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde in Scotland today from 1pm to 9pm.

Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Met Office added that “strong southwesterly winds may cause some localised disruption” this afternoon and into the evening.

The forecaster has also issued a rain warning for several regions across the UK including North East England, North West England, Wales, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The weather warning is in place from 4pm today until 3am tomorrow morning (Thursday 21 September).

The Met Office said the outbreaks of rain which are likely to be “heavy at times” may “lead to some flooding”.

Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Wednesday 20 September).

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures

09:50 BA flight to Barcelona BA476

11:10 BA flight to San Francisco BA285

12:50 BA flight to Copenhagen BA818

13:05 BA flight to Madrid BA460

14:30 BA flight to Amsterdam BA432

15:00 BA flight to Paris BA316

15:05 BA flight to Nashville BA223

15:20 BA flight to Mexico City BA243

17:45 BA flight to Geneva BA736

18:15 BA flight to Jersey BA1348

18:20 BA flight to Glasgow BA1492

18:35 BA flight to Paris BA328

20:25 BA flight to Copenhagen BA822

British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals