UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warnings: When will hot temperatures come to an end?

Make the most of the hot weather as the heat is set to end with the threat of thunderstorms.

If you are planning a barbecue, make sure you plan it as quickly as possible because it looks like the warmer weather is coming to an end and it is sooner than you think. Dan Holley, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, has said: “Along with the rise in temperatures, there is also an increasing threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Sunday night and into Monday. This looks most likely across portions of Wales, northern England, Northern Ireland and southern and eastern Scotland but the advice is to keep up to date with the latest forecast and any warnings, by checking our website or app.”

On Monday, weather warnings are in place for northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and the thunderstorms could be expected to cause disruption and damage to buildings.

UK weather: Yellow thunderstorm warnings, when will heatwave end? | AFP via Getty Images

The warning is in place for Northern Ireland and begins after midnight on Monday until 7am whilst for northern England and Scotland, the warning is in place from 2am on Monday until 1pm that day.

When it comes to Tuesday’s weather, the southeast may be lucky when it comes to warmer weather remaining there. However, the Met Office has said: “Things then look to become unsettled once again, with occasional Atlantic frontal systems or showers moving through at times. Between these systems though, there will be sunshine on offer, with temperatures returning closer to average.”

It is thought that the warmer weather has been due to Storm Debby which resulted in Florida having very heavy rain and high winds. Sky News reported that the storm “had killed six people and caused serious flooding in the US, after making landfall on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, before weakening to a tropical storm in the afternoon.”