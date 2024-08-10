UK weather: When will the heat bomb arrive? Highest temperature included as Iberian heatwave set to take hold
Those of you who have been disappointed by the summer weather in the UK so far, will be in for a treat as it is set to become very hot imminently thanks to an Iberian heatwave. According to the Met office, and Dan Suri, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, “Tropical Storm Debby in North America is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is coasting it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend and early next week.”
Expect to see overcast weather clear on Saturday as warm air moves up from Europe. The warmest days are expected to be both on Sunday and Monday.
How hot will temperatures in the UK be?
Dan Suri said: “Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30 degree Celsius in places, notably in the south and southwest. Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible. As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday.
According to Sky News, Highs of 33C 91F) are expected in London, 26C (78F) in Manchester, 22C (71F) in Glasgow and 21C (69F) in Belfast.
Will the heat bomb last long?
Before everyone in the UK gets too excited, the heat bomb isn’t expected to last long. By Tuesday, expect fresher weather conditions, and once again it will become more unsettled.
Last month, the UK saw St James’s Park in central London reach 31.9C. The previous highest temperature of the year was recorded at Wisley in Surrey on 26 June, the temperature measured was 30.5C.
