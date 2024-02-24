Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With many of the UK waking up to frost on Saturday 24 February and a possibility of another snow bomb towards the end of February or start of March, it would seem that spring is still yet a long way off. The Met Office has now issued a yellow warning for rain and the parts of the UK that will be affected include parts of southeast England, where residents could see up to 40mm of rain fall.

There are no weather warnings for Saturday 24 February, but there are yellow warnings for rain in place for Sunday 25 February and Monday 26 February. According to the Met Office’s Greg Dewhurt, the weather forecast for Saturday 24 February is that “It is fairly bright out there, with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers. However, we are keeping an eye on this area of low pressure as it moves into southern counties of England and Wales over the course of Sunday and into Monday it brings some heavy rain and some strong winds as well. This heavy rain falling on saturated ground could lead to some localised flooding problems, Met Office warnings for that heavy rain already out for southern counties of England.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the yellow warning for rain in place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The yellow rain warning for rain has been issued from 3pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday. There is another yellow warning for parts of the southwest, including Exter and Truro, this is from 6am on Sunday until 6pm the same day.

Will there be travel disruptions?