A “life-threatening” cold snap is set to hit the USA just days after a storm that killed 10 people.

The National Weather Service has warned that an incoming “ice bomb” - a polar vortex that will hit the Rockies and northern Plains with what they have called “life-threatening conditions” in the area.

It comes after a weekend where deadly storms pummeled the east coast, claiming the lives of at least 10 people. Nine of the fatalities were in Kentucky, according to reports, including a mother and a seven-year-old child.

Speaking on Sunday, February 16, Govenor Andy Beshear of Kentucky said: “I am sad to share some more tough news tonight, Kentucky. We just confirmed another weather-related death out of Pike County, bringing our total loss to nine people.

Americans have been warned to "stay off the roads - and stay alive" as a polar vortex strikes the east coast. | Getty Images

“Stay off the roads right now and stay alive.”

Today (February 18) meteorologists have forecast the coldest polar vortex of the season so far, with temperatures in northern Montana set to drop as low as -51 degrees Celsius. Parts of Kentucky and Tennessee have already seen up to 15cm of rain too.

In parts of Tennessee, a state of emergency has been declared after parts of Obion County were flooded. Mayor Steve Carr said: “There will be mandatory evacuations in effect for the residents in Rives due to the rising water, no electricity, and freezing temperatures creating a life-threatening situation.”

Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service, said: “The effects will continue for a while, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on.”